This Thursday, Bankinter appointed Maite Cañas as the new director of the Business area and member of the entity’s Management Committee. Cañas will replace Fernando Moreno starting in Januarywho will leave both positions after a long career of 37 years at the bank, occupying different positions of responsibility.

Cañas, current director of Madrid Corporate Banking, will start in January to direct a key area in the bank’s business strategy, structured into three client segments: SMEs (which includes clients with a turnover of up to 5 million euros), medium-sized companies (between 5 and 50 million euros) and corporate banking (companies with a turnover of 50 million or more).

Also included in this area is the international banking business, which is increasingly relevant, as well as transactional banking and also partner banking, a business based on agreements between the bank and partner companies to offer tailored financial services to their employees.

After joining Bankinter in 2006, she held different responsibilities within the Madrid Corporate Organization until 2016 and, subsequently, in Banca Partner, as Commercial Director. Since February 2019, he has directed the Madrid Corporate Banking Organization, which brings together large companies based in this community.

Fernando Moreno has developed his entire professional career at Bankinter, where he has held different positions related to client business, such as director of Corporate Banking, director of Virtual Banking, director of Individual Clients, General Director of Commercial Banking or, since 2020, general director of Business Banking.

In this same dynamic of generational change, the departure of Eduardo Ozaitawho will leave his responsibility as general director of the Group’s still digital subsidiary, EVO Banco, when its integration into the Bankinter structure occurs.