The game will be available from August 23rd for both platforms, while the first season, called The Tempest will launch in October and will introduce a new playable Freegunner, as well as a brand-new map, new Freegunner variants, additional unlockable cosmetics and rewards, and a new season of weekly cinematic vignettes that will continue the story of the Northstar crew. There will also be additional content launches between seasons, which will be announced as they happen.

A very long and detailed post has appeared on the PlayStation Blog dedicated to the Concord launches on PlayStation 5 and PC which explains that there are already three seasons of extra content planned .

Seasons

Season 1 will also bring the game shop to purchase classic cosmetic items, as promised by the developers: “these will only be optional cosmetic items that have no impact on the game.”

Concord Seasons Infographic

Season 2, on the other hand, will be released in January 2025. and will bring another truckload of new content, which will be announced in due course. For now, it doesn’t have a name yet. As for Season 3, nothing is known. We know about its existence because it is clearly visible on the official infographic published on the PlayStation Blog, but there are no details.

Before leaving you, we remind you that those who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of Concord will have Access to the game starting August 20thwhich is three days before the global launch. Pre-loading for all editions on PS5 will begin today, Tuesday, August 13, with servers for Concord’s early access launch on August 20 going live at 10:00 AM PDT.