Master Crimes: plot, cast, how many episodes, locations, actors, streaming of the TV series on Rai 1

Master Crimes is the series broadcast in first vision and in prime time on Rai 1 from August 13, 2024. A truly original Franco-Belgian production, for a detective story that will keep you glued to the TV. Let’s see together all the information such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

The series centers on Louise Arbus, a university professor of criminology who stopped collaborating with the police after helping to convict Pierre Delaunay, a man she now believes to be innocent. Commissioner Oscar Rugasira convinces her to return to the field to investigate a mysterious murder: the victim has a phrase from one of the professor’s books engraved on his back: “J’attends le tueur parfait” (I’m waiting for the perfect murderer).

Louise accepts what seems to be a challenge and decides to be supported by four students with complementary skills: Samuel, Mia, Boris and Valentine. Each will enrich the investigation with their own point of view, unique and different from that of their colleagues. However, the collaboration with Captain Barbara Delandre immediately proves problematic, further complicated by the discovery that Mia is Pierre Delaunay’s daughter and has hacked the university’s servers to enroll in Louise’s courses.

Master Crimes: the cast of the series

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the series broadcast on Rai 1? The series tells the story of the investigations of criminologist Louise Arbus, called to investigate a very particular murder: a phrase from one of her books was found engraved on the victim. To shed light on the case, Louise decides to be assisted by four students with various abilities. But will it really be a collaboration without obstacles or will they also hide secrets? The protagonist is played by Muriel Robin. Here are all the actors and the characters they play.

Muriel Robin is Louise Arbus, the protagonist: a criminologist who resumes collaborating with the Police;

Anne Le Nen is Captain Barbara Delandre, the one who must assist Louise in the investigations;

Olivier Claverie is Commissioner Oscar Rugasira, the one who asks Louise to return to work with the police force;

Victor Meutelet is Samuel Cythere, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;

Astrid Roos is Mia Delaunay, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators, as well as the daughter of the man who had the protagonist imprisoned years before;

Thaïs Vauquières is Valentine Vallée, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;

Nordine Ganso is Boris Volodine, a student chosen by Louise to become one of her collaborators;

Nicolas Briançon is Pierre Delaunay, a man in prison after Louise was convinced he was guilty of a crime, as well as Mia’s father;

Michaël Cohen is Théodore Belin;

Léon Durieux is Grégoire;

Marion Creusvaux is Noémie Lacoudre;

Roman Freud is Thomas Delandre.

Location

Master Crimes was filmed mainly in Paris in October 2022. We can therefore admire some of the most beautiful locations in the French capital. Among the main settings, the Institute of Human Paleontology, which for the occasion becomes Louise Arbus’ office. The scenes in the university interiors, such as the lecture hall and the corridors, were filmed at the Sorbonne, while those outside the university were shot in the historic Place du Panthéon.

Master Crimes: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Master Crimes? The series is composed of six episodes in total, broadcast two per evening on Rai 1 starting from August 13, 2024. This means three prime time evenings. Here is the complete schedule.

First Episode: August 13, 2024

Second episode: August 20, 2024

Third episode: August 27, 2024

Streaming and TV

You can follow Master Crimes live on TV and streaming on Rai 1 starting from August 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.