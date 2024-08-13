In the middle of August, there is still instability in some areas of Italy to “disturb” the holidays of many of our fellow countrymen and tourists from all over the world. The Peninsula is currently under attack by a powerful African anticyclone, but the bad weather It won’t take long for you to wait.

Bad weather, in fact, will soon hit, especially the north of the Peninsula and some areas of the center. For August 14, the Civil Protection has published a weather alert for thunderstorms And hydrogeological risk in different regions of the country.

Going into detail, a yellow alert is expected for hydrogeological risk in Valle d’Aosta and a storm alert in Marche, Piedmont and Trentino Alto Adige. The bad weather on the way has pushed the authorities to communicate the criticality bulletin of the Civil Protection for tomorrow, August 14, with precise indications on the areas of Italy affected.

With regard to the yellow alert for storm risk, the regions affected are Marche, zones Marc-5, Marc-1, Marc-3; Piedmont, in the areas of Turin Plain and Hills, Cuneo Plain, Toce, Belbo and Bormida, Tanaro Valley, Varaita Valleys, Maira and Stura, Sesia Valley, Cervo and Chiusella, Orco Valleys, Lanzo and Sangone, Susa Valleys, Chisone, Pellice and Po, Scrivia, Northern Plain; Trentino Alto Adige, in detail the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

The other yellow alert relating to the bad weather tomorrow for hydrogeological risk concerns: Aosta Valley, in the areas of the northern and north-western ridge, Valgrisenche and Valdigne, Cogne Valley, Valsavarenche and Rhêmes Valley.

Despite the risk of bad weather, August 14th will be characterised by a intense heat and muggy throughout the Peninsula. During the morning and afternoon, cloudiness is expected around the mountains, with isolated thunderstorms that will not chase away the heat, especially in the Alps, along the central-northern ridge and in the internal areas of Sardinia. The temperatures will reach peaks of 35-36 degrees in the North-East and up to 39-40 degrees in the Center-South and on the Islands.