A Ukrainian missile strike completely destroyed a kindergarten in Belgorod

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a massive missile attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod region on September 2. The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on the damage and casualties.

According to him, direct hits were recorded on two objects in the city. “In the city of Belgorod, there are direct hits on one social and one commercial object,” the governor said. Also, as a result of the attack, two houses and four cars caught fire in the village of Dubovoye. Information about the consequences is being clarified, emergency services are working on the ground, the head of the region added.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Belgorod Kindergarten

In addition, Ukrainian troops hit the Lvenok kindergarten in Belgorod with a missile. According to eyewitnesses, the roof of the building was destroyed. Gladkov later reported that the kindergarten was almost completely destroyed as a result of the attack.

Photo: Anton Vergun / RIA Novosti

“This is already the third educational institution – two kindergartens and one school – where there have been either direct landings or explosions in the immediate vicinity and a large amount of damage,” the governor said, adding that it is necessary to ensure the safety of children in the Belgorod region.

I just imagined that this destruction could have happened, for example, during the day, when there were children there. No one would have had a chance to save themselves there. No one has the right to allow such risks – neither parents, nor the authorities Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

According to the decision of the authorities, the school year in Belgorod will begin online, and not in person and distance learning, as previously planned. All educational institutions, including kindergartens, have been transferred to online work for a week. “We will return to this issue on Monday. I hope that the situation will allow us to return to the format that we discussed with teachers and parents,” Gladkov noted.

If there is no one to leave the child with, parents can contact the Belgorod Education Department. Children will be promptly placed in other educational institutions.

As a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Belgorod, 11 people were injured

On Monday morning, a missile warning siren sounded in the city and a series of explosions occurred. Gladkov reported 11 civilian casualties, including two children, who are in serious condition and will soon be transferred to Moscow for treatment.

Photo: Anton Vergun / RIA Novosti

“Nine wounded were hospitalized in Belgorod hospitals, two were given medical assistance, and further treatment will continue on an outpatient basis,” the governor said.

Due to the tense situation in Belgorod and the surrounding area, school assemblies to mark the beginning of the school year will be held on September 2 exclusively indoors. The number of schoolchildren participating in the assemblies will be limited by the capacity of the educational institution shelters.