In the Leningrad region, a disabled person without a foot was found without signs of life in a locked apartment

In the Leningrad Region, a disabled person with an amputated foot was found with no signs of life in a locked apartment. About this it became known 78.ru.

According to the TV channel, the 77-year-old Russian was found in a pool of blood by a neighbor, who called emergency services. The operatives who arrived at the scene found a note in the house in which the Leningrad Region resident indicated his wife’s details. A pistol was also found near the body.

The wife said that the man was fond of weapons. In February 2024, the Russian man’s foot was amputated due to complications caused by diabetes.

Law enforcement agencies seized the weapon and 11 cartridges with markings. The pistol was not registered. Other circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

