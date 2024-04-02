In TecomanClaudia Sheinbaumcandidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Let's Keep Making History coalition, highlighted on Tuesday the commitments of the second floor of the 4T for the transformation and development of Colima.

Sheinbaum highlighted that building the Manzanillo – Colima – Guadalajara – Irapuato passenger train route and supporting the infrastructure of the port of Manzanillo are part of the commitments of the second floor of the fourth transformation.

Furthermore, the representative of Morena, PT and PVEM, committed to work in state securityimplementing a comprehensive strategy that addresses the causes of crime and combats impunity.

Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of Government of Mexico City, stressed the importance of continuing to support young people and reducing impunity as fundamental pillars to improve security in Colima.

In this context, he called on strengthen the forces of the 4T in the state and vote for Plan C on June 2. He highlighted the need to reform the Judiciary to improve security, which will only be possible by obtaining a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies and the Chamber of Senators.

Likewise, the candidate from Morena and her allies spoke about the creation of two new social programs: a monthly pension for women aged 60 to 64 and a universal scholarship for boys and girls from preschool to high school.

At the meeting, Mario Delgado Carrillo, national president of Morena, highlighted the role of Colima as an example of the Transformation led by women. He called to continue strengthening the 4T in the state and support the project headed by Claudia Sheinbaum.

Ana Karen Hernández Aceves, candidate for senator, also highlighted Sheinbaum's leadership and the shared commitment to prosperity and justice in the country.

The event was attended by various political leaders and coalition candidates, who reaffirmed their support for Sheinbaum and his vision of Transformation for Mexico.