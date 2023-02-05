The National Cybersecurity Agency reports that a “massive attack through a ransomware already in circulation”, according to reports, which would be causing problems in Italy and in the world through the blocking of several servers.

The Agency’s computer security incident response team found that “several dozen national systems” were “likely compromised” by this attack, while many more are at risk and have been alerted, yet many remain exposed.

Ransomware, according to reports, targets i VMware ESXi servers, through a vulnerability that was also exploited in the past and which would have already been corrected some time ago by the manufacturer, but not all those who use the currently affected systems have resolved it. Exploiting this vulnerability, hackers can carry out ransomware attacks that “encrypt affected systems making them unusable until a ransom is paid for the decryption key”.

The first reports came from France, but the attacks then moved to other countries including Italy, as well as parts of Europe and North America. In Italy there are dozens of realities that have encountered malicious activity against them but – according to analysts – they are destined to increase.

In many cases, these attacks start through trojans that are spread through compromised sites or via email, perhaps with seemingly harmless attachments but containing the software in question.