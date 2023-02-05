The range of Alfa Romeo is destined to expand with the arrival of a new B-segment model. Until today this car seemed to have the traditional forms of a Sport Utility but in a recent interview the CEO of the Arese-based car manufacturer, Jean-Philippe Imparato stated That the car that will arrive after Tonale it won’t be seen properly as an SUV. A sobering statement that winks at the Alfisti who have so far not digested the arrival of this type of vehicle in the Alfa range.

“I don’t think you will see it as an SUV but we will have the opportunity to talk about it again at the end of the year – explained the number one of Alfa Romeo in an interview with L’Argus – The name will be announced in September while in 2024 we will have the launch which will complete the Tonale offer and which will satisfy the expectations of those who own a Mito or a Giulietta. We will have an offer on both MHEV and electric. It will also be Alfa Romeo’s first electric model.”

The new model of the Alfa Romeo should have a price of less than 30,000 euros, with a design that will retrace the stylistic features of Tonale reinterpreting them in a more sporty way. This model will also have another element that makes it particularly important for the Arese-based car manufacturer: it will in fact be the first fully electric Alfa Romeo, born on the CMP platform (which in all likelihood will be integrated into the STLA Small just as Giorgio will become an integral part of the STLA Large). It will have a length of about 430 cm and will therefore take advantage of a versatile architecture that will allow the most modern technologies to be implemented, continuing the digitization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. The use of the CMP platform and its e-CMP variant, the same basis that was used for the Jeep Avenger and for the future Fiat crossover, will make it possible to combine the full electric with traditional variants as well.

The full electric version should reproduce the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 154 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but Alfa Romeo is likely to introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. Production will take place in Tychy, the Polish plant that will also give birth to others two B-segment models from the Stellantis groupthe B-SUV Fiat and Jeep Avenger, which will hit the market this year.