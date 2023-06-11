Authorities said the fire started at a plastics company located in Ter Aar, in the west of the country; there were no injuries

On Friday (June 9, 2023), a large-scale fire hit buildings in an industrial park in the city of Ter Aar, in the west of the Netherlands.

According to local authorities, the fire started at a plastics company and then spread to the residential area in the area. The information is from Hindustan Times It’s from Sky News.

Videos posted on Twitter show houses on fire and residents gathering outside. In one of the records, it is possible to see the smoke from the fire from a window of an airplane that flew over the place.

Watch (55s):

The fire was brought under control this Saturday morning (June 10). There were no reports of injuries. Residents of areas close to the incident were advised to stay at home and close windows and doors, in addition to turning off ventilation systems, because of the smoke.