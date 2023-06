02:00 Colombian President Gustavo Petro greets doctors treating surviving children from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in thick jungle and who are hospitalized at the central military hospital, in Bogota, on June 10, 2023. © Colombian Presidency via Reuters

The survivors of this story have been identified as Lesly Mukutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mukutuy, nine years old; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, four years old; and the baby Cristin Neriman Ronoque Mukutuy, who completed his first year in the jungle. Lluis Muñoz, a journalist for France 24, spoke with the relatives of the minors.