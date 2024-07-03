Massimo D’Alema, consultancy for a Brazilian group also emerges

Maximum D’Alema does business all over the world, after the well-known events related to the Colombia and to the attempt to mediate the purchase of weapons for which there is an ongoing investigation and links with the China especially in the Covid era, now it also emerges that the former prime minister is a consultant to a Brazilian companyworks for the group Almaviva. D’Alema confirms to have this assignment but on other details related to his activity in the South American country he decides to reveal very little. “For Almaviva – says the former leader of the DS to Il Domani – there is no institutional relationshipit’s about relationships with private companies. But if an entrepreneur asks me to be presented to a ministerwell, this It is part of the accompanying work“.

D’Alema he is also cryptic about his compensation: “I have a contract – the former DS continues to Il Domani – which provides for accompany these Italian companies operating in Brazil: the compensation is linked to the contracts madeto the success fees”. No fixed amount therefore, everything is commission-based. “An estimate of this year’s turnover? A realistic assessment is approximately €30,000“. Then D’Alema specifies: “I am I haven’t been a member of parliament for 11 yearsI have a company in Italy, I pay taxes, I present the financial statements, when we publish them the information on my Brazilian activities will be known”. The latest financial statement of his DL&M Advisors says that things are going very well: turnover of 2.9 million, liquidity of 1.3 million and net worth of 2.5 millionThe debts amount to €660,000 but are almost all non-bank.