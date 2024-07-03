I have noticed lately, or maybe just lately I have noticed, that all the subalterns of a rulerof any of the three levels of government, They act “on instructions”… of the the mayor, governor either Republic President.

This can surely be due to one of two reasons, and I consider both of them serious.

The first is for that desire to pay tribute to the politician’s personality.

And the second is because it exists total lack of initiative from collaborators and They have to wait for instructions to act.

Historically it has been shown that personality cult is harmfulthe exalted person becomes dizzy and loses contact with concrete reality, generating a parallel reality that does nothing to help overcome deficiencies.

It has also been shown that in an institution or company where there is only one brain and many hands to carry out the different tasks, there is no progress.

Mexico needs not only many handsrequires many brains working to overcome our shortcomings and that cannot be achieved if everyone acts “on instructions”

No cult of personality, no empty brains waiting for orders.

Mexico needs much more than just hands faithfully carrying out their task; it needs thinking and acting work teams, it needs collective synergy, it needs dedication and willingness to do the task.

It is better to make one mistake when doing 10 things than to not do any of those 10 for fear of making a mistake.





Let’s stop acting “by instructions” and do the task at hand, as best we can, accepting the possibility of making mistakes, mistakes that, by accepting them, will help us gain experience to avoid them in the next attempt.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to ensure that in our country there are many hands and many brains working in the same direction and with the same sense to overcome deficiencies and move towards the search for improvement and the overcoming of all our faults and shortcomings.

Thank you so much.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, July 3, 2024.

