This Tuesday, a massive protest flooded Princesa Street in Barrio del Carmen, where the headquarters of the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia is located, to protest against the amnesty, but, above all, to reproach the acting president, Pedro Sánchez, for his pacts with Puigdemont and Esquerra Republicana to reach the investiture. In addition to posters, shouts such as “he is not a president, he is a criminal” and “socialists, terrorists” have been directed at the socialist leader, to name just two examples. In addition, “Puigdemont, to prison” and “let Txapote vote for you” sounded.

In the demonstration, which was attended by political representatives of Vox, some Revuelta flags were seen flying, the youth linked to this political formation, but fundamentally, many Spanish flags, which covered the road from the traffic light on the corner of the Roses Confitería, to beyond the Conie shoe store, both on both sides of the section of Princesa street where the PSOE headquarters is.

The comment that was most repeated is that this Tuesday there were more people at the demonstration against the amnesty than on Monday night and this time, the concentration did have permission from the Government Delegation.

From 7:30 p.m., two police vans deployed officers in the area. Seven members of the National Police guarded the entrance to the PSRM-PSOE headquarters, completely in the dark, until the demonstration broke up around nine o’clock. By then, slogans in favor of the unity of Spain to songs that asked for (social) aid only for nationals and claimed that “Spain is Christian, not Muslim” had been chanted.

Protesters on Princesa de Murcia street, this Tuesday in front of the PSRM headquarters.



Vicente Vicens / AGM





Very few protesters carried signs identifying them with Vox. In fact, Ana and María, two of the attendees, criticized the raising of banners in reference to a specific party because they both consider that a protest like this is not about political colors and, for that reason, they did not like that the participants were disqualified. socialists because they know that many PSOE militants are also unhappy with their leader’s negotiations.

Alejandro, from Huelva, and Javi, from Murcia, aged 33 and 34, also attended the demonstration. The second of them confesses that it is the first time that he has protested in his life and that until now he had never voted, but he has decided to participate, without even knowing who is calling, to “express his discontent towards the Government.”

In statements to LA VERDAD, Onofre, from Beniaján, explained that he is not a member of any party, but he attended the demonstration because he wants to “make it known that he does not agree with the way the President of the Government operates. He is handing us over to people who don’t love us. That’s why I want to make an appearance. Let it be noted that I am one more.

With equal indignation, Antonio Ortega explained that he has attended the demonstration because it is time to say “that’s enough” and to show “his displeasure with a robbery.”

They are the visible face of a protest in which many men were seen, but also many young people and women. From couples dressed to the nines to working people who came after work.

And there were the regional leader of Vox and vice president of the Community, José Ángel Antelo; the spokesperson for Vox in the Murcia City Council, Luis Gestoso, and the spokesperson for the Parliamentary Group in the Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, along with other officials from the Abascal party, who attended the reading of the manifesto to denounce “the deterioration in “which supports pillars” such as the separation of powers or the abuse of decrees as a way of legislating, which leads them to think that the very survival of democracy is at stake.

Related news



Antelo also spoke, who said that there is no greater act of corruption than the PSOE negotiations with Puigdemont and promised to protest as much as necessary in the streets. «Pedro Sánchez wants to end coexistence between all Spaniards. We invite all of Spain to take to the streets. It is important to stop Sánchez’s blow,” said Antelo.

Shortly before Antelo spoke to the press, a group of protesters noticed that La Sexta was there and rebuked the television team, accusing them of being “manipulators” and “bought.”

Meanwhile, on one of the sidewalks, signatures were collected against the amnesty law that the PSOE is negotiating with Puigdemont.