Once again the United States reminded Venezuela that it has until November 30 to qualify all candidates, including María Corina Machado, and release political prisoners, otherwise The sanctions relief granted a few weeks ago will be reversed.

The reminder was made by Juan González, main advisor for Latin America to the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

“Before the end of November we have to see a process for the rehabilitation of all the candidates, including María Corina Machado, all the candidates who want to run. It should be the Venezuelans who decide who will be their leaders. And the other thing is obviously the Americans who have been unjustly detained, is key for us and obviously the continued release of other political prisoners,” González said during an interview with NTN24.

Maduro has said on repeated occasions that he will not accept “blackmail” from the US, which keeps the political agreements between the Government and the opposition in uncertainty.

After the signing of the Barbados agreement, on October 17, the US demanded the release of political prisoners, de of which only five were released. Washington reiterated the need to “fulfill the agreements.”

“We have to see results to demonstrate that this first step is successful. We have taken a fairly big step to send the signal of our commitment, but after November 30 if those expectations are not met, we will have to take steps to dismantle that sanctions relief that we have given,” González said.

The official also added that “we will be able to remove the general licenses in their entirety and there are also different options that we are developing, in consultation with Congress.”

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS