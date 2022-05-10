A lithography from Mass Effect 4 sold by BioWare on the occasion of N7 Day would seem to reveal the return of the commander Shepardprotagonist of the original trilogy.

The new chapter of Mass Effect is rumored to be still in the early stages of development, but let’s imagine that in terms of history the authors have already completed the work and also defined the possible cast.

Anyway, what exactly happened? The description of BioWare’s lithograph for N7 Day read: “As Shepard and the survivors are left to put the pieces back together, fans are wondering what will happen next.”

However, the text was later modified to read: “The Reaper threat may have ended but at a high price, including the Earth itself. As the survivors are left to put the pieces back together, fans are wondering what will happen next.”

In short, the references to Shepard were quickly eliminated, while it is not yet clear who the survivors are being talked about. Maybe we will discover something more during this summer, among the various events already announced?