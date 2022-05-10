After the epochal change in Konami (not exactly successful) with eFootball, the other top football player follows suit, abandoning the historic FIFA wording to embrace a new brand: EA Sports FC. As rumored for some time, therefore, Electronic Arts has implemented the name change, probably following the controversy that arose with FIFA, the world body in charge of football and the rights of some players.

So goodbye to the FIFA-PES duo to embrace a less harmonious one, FC-eFootball. Compared to the latter, however, EA’s football will obviously not be free-to-play. EA Sports FC 23 is set to be the largest title in the franchise with over 300 individually licensed partners giving access to over 19,000 athletes across 700 teams in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues worldwide.

“Our vision for EA SPORTS FC is to create the largest and most impactful football club in the world, the epicenter of football fandom“, he said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “For nearly 30 years we have built the largest football community in the world – with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of partner athletes and hundreds of leagues, federations and teams. EA SPORTS FC will be the club for each of them, and for football fans around the world“.

An epochal change, therefore, but for now we must be content with this announcement. More information will arrive later this summer, probably at Gamescom.