DIt is not uncommon in the rich history of this race that two exceptional drivers make a Tour of France their private duel. However, the fact that two high-flyers use every opportunity that arises over the course of two weeks of racing to snag a few bike lengths and a few seconds ahead of the other with the utmost effort is certainly a good thing.

In 1989, Greg Lemond and Laurent Fignon drove it to the top of Tour history, separating them by just eight seconds in Paris. Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are also heading towards a decision that could depend on just a few bike lengths and seconds. After a grueling weekend double shift in the Alps, the two are only ten seconds apart. Last year’s Danish winner just kept the yellow jersey ahead of the Slovenian tour winner of 2020 and 2021.

Spectators trigger mass fall

On the 179-kilometer stage to Saint-Gervais on Mont Blanc, the two took it easy for a long time, surrounded by the helpers of their strong teams Jumbo-Visma and UAE. They left the battle for the day’s victory to the racers, who fought umpteen skirmishes in the big breakaway group. Stage 15 was ultimately won by Wout Pouels (Bahrain-Victorious) as a soloist ahead of Belgian star Wout van Aert. Behind, Pogacar’s team started a race within the race – and put Vingegaard under pressure by isolating him from all his teammates on the last of five classified climbs.

Pogacar’s noble helper Simon Yates stretched himself in front of the favorite duo, Vingegaard could no longer rely on his best adjutant in the mountains, Sepp Kuss. The American had collided with an unwary spectator 128 kilometers from the finish, went down and triggered a mass crash in the peloton. But his Danish boss once again put up a remarkable fight, just like the day before in the spectacular exchange of blows on the Col de Joux Plane.

Against the UAE majority in the stage final and against a serious push from Pogacar, which Vingegaars parried coolly and sitting down. As if one more picture of the seemingly cemented stalemate at the highest level was needed, the two duelists delivered it, rolling side by side, shoulder to shoulder across the finish line at Saint-Gervais. Two exceptional drivers, who could not be more different in their driving style and public image, postponed their duel to the next act: After the rest day, the fight for seconds continues on Tuesday – with the first and only time trial of this tour. It is very likely that Pogacar and Vingegaard will again push each other significantly, but will not shake them off.







Almost equal

On Saturday, the two opponents fought an extremely intense, almost breathless duel on the climb to the Col de Joux Plane. A real cycling mountain festival, which turned out to be the preliminary highlight of this year’s tour clash between the two, who were far ahead of any competition. Vingegaard’s Team Jumbo-Visma had kept the pace extremely high throughout the day, but that didn’t stop Pogacar – well supported until the very end by his Team UAE comrades – from a powerful start with about three kilometers to go to the top of the final climb. Vingegaard, who fought with all his might, was then able to catch up again.

Pogacar’s offensive drive and liveliness against Vingegaard’s tenacity and consistency: Once again, the two turned out to be almost equal. However, last year’s winner benefited from the fact that Pogacar was slowed down by a motorcycle during a renewed attack in the middle of the crowds of spectators, which only left a narrow channel free. Which led to many discussions afterwards and the suspension of the Krad crew for Sunday’s stage. The Slovenian complained that he “wasted a cartridge” in this scene.

A carelessness on the part of Pogacar, which indicates that he tends to make wrong decisions under stress, gave Vingegaard more bonus seconds on the top of the Col de Joux Plane, which Pogacar more or less compensated for when he finished in Morzine in the victory of the Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Team Ineos) finished one bike length ahead of the Dane. Saturday was a big, amazing tour day, but with only a small impact on the standings. Vingegaard (“It was a fight of the chiefs.”) was only able to gain a single second. It should stay that way after the alpine double shift.