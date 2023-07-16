Russian singer Grigory Leps spoke about the allocation of money to Russian fighters for German-made Leopard tanks shot down during a special operation in Ukraine.

“I kept my word, I will even exceed it, you can be sure. If I say, then it will be so, ”the singer answered the question of Izvestia before performing at his gala concert at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on July 16.

At the same time, Leps did not name a specific amount, but noted that he intends to allocate more. Speaking about who supported him in this intention, Leps noted that “this is the business of any citizen, how he understands it, how he presents it to himself.”

Earlier, on July 4, in his Telegram channel, the singer reported that he paid 1 million rubles to a Russian soldier who shot down Leopard.

On June 15, it was reported that Leps and Nikolai Baskov announced a reward of 1 million rubles to anyone who destroys Leopard tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Initially, such an initiative was made by music producer Vladimir Kiselev, the founder of the rock group Zemlyane. The decision to award the award from the stage was announced by Baskov and the host Yulia Baranovskaya in the presence of Kiselev, Elena Sever, Yuri Antonov and Leps.

Later, on June 26, it became known that the Zemlyane group, Denis Maidanov, Elena Sever and Alla Dovlatova, arrived in St. Petersburg as part of an all-Russian patriotic marathon created in support of the participants in the special operation and their families. There, the stars presented the first certificates for the Western heavy armored vehicles knocked out in the NVO zone.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Kremlin positively assesses the initiative of a number of musicians and businessmen to reward Leopard tanks and other military equipment knocked out in Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.