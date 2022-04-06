The mandatory mask “should be removed everywhere” according to Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Diagnostic of Bioemergencies at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, who shows perplexity about the scenario envisaged after April 30, the expiry of the imposition of the individual protection in all closed places. After that date, in fact, it seems that the obligation could remain in some contexts.

“Mask never or always indoors, for consistency – says Gismondo to Adnkronos Salute – But in my opinion it should be removed everywhere”, as a mandatory measure, because “with such a highly infectious virus” as Sars-CoV-2 is, especially in the version Omicron 2, specifies, “providing for the use of the mask only in certain places no longer makes sense. we take away. Even outdoors, if people are very close “. Gismondo is keen to clarify that “the mask is never useless, because it works as a mechanical barrier, but” obliging “to use it only in certain environments and not in others, with a virus with this infectivity – he repeats – it would be absolutely insufficient to contain the general circulation “of the pandemic coronavirus.

With regard then in particular to the hypothesis of allowing the means to use even only the surgical one, and not necessarily the Ffp2, “it does not seem consistent for such crowded places. Either we remove it – observes the microbiologist – or we put the Ffp2”.