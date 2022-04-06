Xavi’s revolution with Barcelona has led several of the best soccer players on the planet to want to be part of the culé team, as they understand that within the institution of Barcelona there is a promising sporting future that can be the most beneficial for their career, even more than one has bet on sacrificing money in order to be part of the Blaugrana.
An example of this is Antonio Rudiger, the German surveyed by several of the best teams on the planet directly asked his agents to schedule an appointment to probe the possibility of landing a direct decision by the player at Barcelona, however, the Catalans have rejected the signing of the German because they prefer to finalize the renewal of Ronald Araujo.
Barcelona understands that the figures to sign Rudiger and renew Ronald Araujo are almost the same, for which they will sign the continuity of the charrúa before the arrival of the German, understanding that Ronald has an outstanding future, he is a vital piece of Xavi and a darling of the fans, while Antonio is not a safe bet. In this way, the club has defined its defensive line for next year, made up of Eric García, Gerard Piqué, the renewed Ronald Araujo and the signing of free agent Andreas Christensen.
#Barcelona #discards #arrival #Rudiger
