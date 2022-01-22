While the FIA is at work with an in-depth investigation to try to clarify what happened over a month ago in the last GP of the season, on the Abu Dhabi circuit, among the F1 experts, discussions continue to arise on the work of Michael Masi. The role of race director, which with the decisions taken during the Safety Car regime made the entire Mercedes team angry, continues to be at the center of the crosshairs of critics and opinion makers. So far the most ferocious attacks on the work of the Australian Race Director had come from the United Kingdom, the home of Lewis Hamilton and the base of operations of the team headed by Toto Wolff.

Now, however, perhaps a little surprisingly, some complaints about the decisions made by Masi in the race that arithmetically awarded the 2021 World title have also come from the Netherlands, homeland of Max Verstappen. The former driver contested the direction of the race orange Christijan Albers, interviewed by the newspaper De Telegraaf. “I understand why Hamilton and Mercedes feel robbed – acknowledged Albers – Michael Masi seemed a bit unsure in some races last year. He made some ambiguous decisions. He certainly played a decisive role in the final part of the season, which left many in bewilderment. Everyone wanted the season finale to be correct “.

Albers also justified the rather angry reaction from Toto Wolff and by all Mercedes after the race and in the last few weeks. “Let’s be honest. Had it been the other way around, Red Bull would have taken exactly the same position – said the former Spyker driver – after all, didn’t Christian Horner criticize Masi after the race in Saudi Arabia? “. According to the Dutchman, Masi bent the safety car rules in Abu Dhabi to the show. “However, it cannot be said that it was a coherent decision – he concluded – the FIA ​​must now investigate not only Abu Dhabi, but all inconsistent decisions made by Masi during the season“.