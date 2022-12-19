As scheduled, the Jump Party ’23 held over the past weekend, it gave us lots of news from the anime front, where it also found a place Mashle: Magic and Musclesthe shonen of Hajime Komoto.

In fact, during the event a brand new trailer of the anime was released, which had the task of revealing that the series will officially begin in April 2023!

To lend the voices to the characters we will find:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burned dead

Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames

Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown

Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett

Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine

Hiroaki Hirata as Narrator

As far as the staff is concerned, Tomonari Tanaka (Engage Kiss, Visual Prison) will direct the anime for A-1 Pictureswith Yousuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Mobile Suit Gundam 00) to the script, Hisashi Higashijima (Tada never falls in love) to character design, e Masaru Yokoyama (Fruits Basket 2019, Astra Lost in Space) to the composition of the music.

Born in January 2020 on the pages of Shonen Jumpthe manga series Mashle: Magic and Muscles is published in Italy by Star Comics. Here is a small introduction to the story:

We are in the world of magic, where everyone has magical powers and the latter are the engine of every activity. The secret of the young Mash, who in a forest far from civilization turns into a monster of muscle training, is that he was born without magic, and is absolutely unable to practice spells. When this hidden truth is discovered, his life changes completely: to preserve his safety and that of his adoptive father, the boy is forced to enroll in the most prestigious academy of magic, aiming to become the new “Divine Enlightened”, the sorcerer of the year! The curtain rises on this anomalous fantasy in which trained muscles, physical strength and… a lot of unpredictable cunning pulverize any spell!

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network