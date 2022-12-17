The negotiation team on behalf of Más Región, headed by Óscar Urralburu, Álex Hidalgo, Lorena Lorca, Adolfina Hervás and Toni Carrasco, presented this Saturday the document that has been brewing during the months of October, November and part of December for the conformation of a candidacy, in the words of Urralburu, “more necessary than ever in this Region to build alternative common spaces to the right.”

Thus, the bases of Más Región ratified the agreement of the Green Coalition to run in the regional and municipal elections of 2023 together with IU and Verdes-Equo. In the words of the coordinator, Más Región insists on the “need to rebuild the progressive space of our Region”, and urges “that all the forces of said space join together, without vetoes or red lines”, in favor of building, according to Urralburu, “a space in which all formations and groups fit”.

Finally, the team points out that “in this agreement, the important thing will always be the ideas and interest of the citizenry”, with special interest in “bringing the voice of the Region to Madrid to continue fighting for a comprehensive ecological transition, the rights feminists and LGTBI, the rights of workers and give hope to young people in the face of the uncertainty that plagues them”.