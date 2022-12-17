A sensational leak revealed the former video Of gameplay Of Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jadethe open world mobile game set in ancient China and currently in development at Ubisoft.

Announced in September, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade can count on Marc.-Alexis Coté, former creative director of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which suggests a particularly ambitious project for terminals iOS and android.

The video shows some sequences of what appears to be a siege, with our character wandering around fortified walls (the Great Wall?) killing various enemies to protect his village, evidently the target of the hostile expedition.

On a technical level, the mobile nature of the product appears quite evident, although the general quality is anything but modest. Clearly there are several aspects that we will need to check as soon as we can get our hands on the game.