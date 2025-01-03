The announcement of this discovery was made by the restorer and art enthusiast Sara Penco, who has written a book defending her theory.





It is a fascinating discovery. For the first time, the most mysterious and, surely, one of the most discussed female figures in Christianity, Mary Magdalenehas been identified alongside Christ the Redeemer in ‘The Last Judgment’ by Michelangelo, frescoed in the









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only