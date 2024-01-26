Marvel's Spider-Man 2 And first in Japanese charts of this week, the one from 15 to 21 January 2024, compiled by Famitsu magazine, with another 30,220 copies sold, for a total of more than 243 thousand. Followed by Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! by Konami which is almost at one million copies sold, then Super Mario Bros. Wonder which sold another 16,654 copies.
The week's debuts didn't do great numbers. Another Code: Recollection stopped at 15,741 copies (fourth position9, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4,364 (thirteenth position) and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown in the Nintendo Switch version at 1,921 (twenty-seventh position).
But let's see the complete ranking.
The top 30
- [PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 30,220 (243,612)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 16,733 (936,936)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,654 (1,687,342)
- [NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24) – 15,741 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,267 (5,680,781)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,790 (7,673,551)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,788 (3,424,744)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,670 (5,278,988)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 01/12/23) – 5,581 (534,841)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 5,438 (1,161,358)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 5,135 (5,429,917)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 03/11/23) – 4,907 (99,747)
- [PS5] The Last of Us Part II Remastered (SIE, 01/19/24) – 4,364 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,981 (4,213,961)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,847 (177,498)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,732 (1,234,901)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3,060 (1,944,981)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,816 (1,262,600)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,761 (3,517,292)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,670 (293,114)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,634 (1,389,791)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 05/10/18) – 2,533 (2,247,144)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 03/11/23) – 2,272 (158,247)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,245 (2,972,147)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,085 (128,908)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 1,929 (90,510)
- [NSW] Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft, 01/18/24) – 1,921 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 1,907 (463,194)
- [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,786 (2,693,727)
- [NSW] Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA, 01/12/24) – 1,710 (5,273)
It should be noted that this is a very weak period for video game sales in Japan, after the revelry of December. Also note the lack of the hardware ranking, evidently problematic to draw up for reasons that are unknown to us.
