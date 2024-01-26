Marvel's Spider-Man 2 And first in Japanese charts of this week, the one from 15 to 21 January 2024, compiled by Famitsu magazine, with another 30,220 copies sold, for a total of more than 243 thousand. Followed by Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! by Konami which is almost at one million copies sold, then Super Mario Bros. Wonder which sold another 16,654 copies.

The week's debuts didn't do great numbers. Another Code: Recollection stopped at 15,741 copies (fourth position9, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4,364 (thirteenth position) and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown in the Nintendo Switch version at 1,921 (twenty-seventh position).

But let's see the complete ranking.