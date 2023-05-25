Sony’s PlayStation Showcase ended with a first look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay.

The release date remains autumn 2023, but the trailer showed both Miles Morales and Peter Parker as playable characters and the ability to switch between them.

Both characters have plenty of new abilities too, which you can check out in the set piece-heavy trailer below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Gameplay Reveal

The reveal began with a cold open to new villain Kraven and his Hunters not in the above trailer, who are out in pursuit of Dr. Curt Connors, aka Lizard.

Then we switch to Peter Parker, now donning the iconic Black Suit and Symbiote tendrils (though the trailer makes no mention of Venom specifically). This combat section takes place in Queens, suggesting the map will be a larger portion of New York City this time.

While Peter has new tendril abilities, Miles is back with electrical abilities and invisibility as shown in a stealth section – with some incredible lighting.

TO PlayStation Blog post states there will be “near-instant switching between both our playable Spider-Men” and players will “seamlessly switch between both Spider-Men across a variety of story moments”. So perhaps not GTA 5-style switching then.

It all culminated in an impressive set piece over the water, with the Spider-Men chasing goons in boats and plenty of slow motion to really show off the lighting effects.

In all, it’s more of the same Spidey action from the previous two games, though that might not be enough for some.

“While we can’t confirm a date today, we are on track for Fall 2023, and hope to be able to share a final release date soon,” ends the PlayStation Blog.