The Playstation Showcase tonight was a long series of announcements and among these there were several minor ones which, despite not having high-sounding names, could prove to be an interesting gem for the console’s stock sony. One of these aforementioned games is definitely Foamstarsone third person shooter with arcade elements in which, separated in two teams of four playerswe will fight armed with cannons loaded with foam.

The game will be published by Square Enix as exclusive Playstation 4 And 5 and it seems quite clear that its dynamics take much inspiration from the most famous Splatoon Of Nintendo. That it can give us the same emotions as the rival countrywoman’s masterpiece? We just have to find out as soon as the game is available.