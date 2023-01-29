In the last few hours, an Australian television channel has been broadcast a short live-action TV spot Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The aforementioned TV commercial was aired on tato on the ESPN network during a commercial break for an A-League soccer game and shows Spider-Man catching some criminals using his webs.

Initially it was thought that this commercial was a fake but since numerous Australian viewers are confirming it, appears to be authentic. The doubts were related to the fact that, precisely, the commercial in question was in live-action, and therefore not in line with Sony’s marketing policy. You can find the commercial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

What’s important to note is that the announcement in question Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 indicates that the release of the title is set for “spring 2023“. However, since Australia is part of the Southern Hemisphere, this translates into the title being released between September to December this year.

While not in-game footage, this is effectively the first Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 commercial released by Sony since the announcement of the PlayStation 5 exclusive in September 2021.

Since nothing of the aforementioned title has yet been shown, there are still doubts about the launch window, but until official confirmation arrives, we remind you that the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is currently set for autumn this year.