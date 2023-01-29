Miami. – The exclusive wedding of Nadia Ferreria and singer Marc Anthony took place this Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the “Pérez Art Museum Miami”, both pronounced “yes I accept” around 7:30 p.m. and the Paraguayan model wore a dress designed by the Galia Lahav design house.

Likewise, among the guests who attended the exclusive wedding from Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony were; Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Daddy Yankee, in addition to having Marco Antonio Regil, Romeo Santos and Maluma as witnesses

We recommend you read:

In social networks it leaked some videos of the exclusive wedding between the 23-year-old model, former Miss Universe from Paraguay and Marc Anthony, American composer, salsa singer and actor who was the partner and husband of Jennifer López, Dayana Torres and Shannon De Lima.

The video was compiled by the morning program of “Hoy Dia” by Telemundo, where Nadia Ferreiro is seen going down the steps to start the exclusive wedding and where she wears the luxurious dress designed by Galia Lahav. However, in the image you can only see a little of the white dress of Miss Universe, because security guards were covering the bride.

We recommend you read:

It should be noted that the 54-year-old interpreter and beauty queen they chose Hello! as the only Spanish-speaking media who had formal access to the exclusive wedding and for which they will share all the information, photos and videos of their wedding.

“May the union be as strong as the security of the wedding”, “She is looking beautiful”, “Bravo for Marc”, “It is his first wedding and he has the right to do it as he pleases”, “So much show to get divorced in a few months”, “So much mystery to later separate, in short the hypocrisy”, “What a ridiculous show”, were some of the forceful comments from users where they reacted to the leaked video where you can see Nadia Ferreira all hidden for safety for wedding exclusivity.