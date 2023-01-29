An alleged live action spot Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which according to reports aired on ESPN networks a few hours ago, indicates how exit period the Australian spring of 2023, the equivalent of autumn for us.

The video was shared on Reddit and you can watch it from here if you want here. It is a very short spot of about 15 seconds and unfortunately the quality is not the best. A parody of a “PS5” newscast is shown, giving the news of the capture of some criminals by the two Spider-Mans. The PS5 tagline follows, complete with the “in stock now” message. Despite the presence of the ESPN logo, it’s not possible to say with certainty whether the footage is real or an elaborate fake, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

If the veracity of the video is confirmed, the news would be interesting for two reasons. The first is that the release period would be confirmed: spring in Australia is equivalent to the months of September, October and November here, in line with what was previously announced by Insomniac Games. The second is that Sony would have kicked off the marketing campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and therefore would be sure to publish the game on time. Then a postponement would be unlikely.

We’ll see. In the meantime, we remain vigilant awaiting possible confirmations or denials of the alleged live-action spot, ready to update you on our pages in case of news.