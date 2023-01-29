The Professional League of Argentine soccer is back, as Nacho Fernandezthe “10” who returned to River Plate to bring joy to his fans: the left-hander was the great figure in the 2-0 win against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, in the official debut of Martín Demichelis as DT from River Plate.
Next, we’ll go over the scores of the “Millionaires” players.
Franco Armani (6): He did not have many demands, he responded well and confidently to the few shots from Central Córdoba.
Andres Herrera (6): He sent a perfect cross to Aliendro, but the stick denied him the goal. Better in the second half than in the first.
Jonathan Maidana (7): Firm on divided balls and leading the defensive zone, just like in the old days.
Emmanuel Mammana (7): Warranty. He has plenty of experience to play in the Argentine Primera. No problem today.
Milton Helmet (8): Milton’s top match. Great pass back in the play of the first goal and assistance in the second. A pleasure.
Enzo Perez (7): Always well located to recover quickly and distribute. Nothing surprises us about him.
Rodrigo Aliendro (6): Vital when it comes to recovering in midfield. Neat with the ball, still without shining.
Pablo Solari (7): What a goal, please! From minor to major. He started somewhat imprecisely, but he raised in the ST from the left and nailed a right hand to the angle, unassailable.
NACHO FERNANDEZ (9): It seems that he never left. He crashed two shots into the post until in the third he sent her to save. He managed the team the way he wanted.
Jose Paradela (6): It stood out more in the ST on the right than in the first on the left. He seems more committed. Great punch on set piece.
Miguel Borja (8): Hummingbird broke it. He had his chance but the goalkeeper first and the crossbar later drowned out his cry. He participated with the team, unloading well from behind and solving each play in the ideal way.
#Rivers #scores #victory #Central #Córdoba #debut #Professional #League
Leave a Reply