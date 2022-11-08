2K and Marvel Entertainment released today “Prequel Short for Marvel’s Midnight Suns“via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. You can see it above.

Entitled “A New Sun Must Rise“, this short film is dedicated to the recruitment, in the Midnight Suns team, of Magik, a powerful mutant with the ability to open portals to Limbo.

For “A New Sun Must Rise”, 2K and Marvel Entertainment also worked with the French artist Simon Delartwho created the poster you can see below.

The A New Sun Must Rise poster

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts is one series of five short videos that tell how Lilith became the Mother of Demons and how superheroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru have come together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns.

In our most recent preview we explained to you that “Marvel’s Midnight Suns has further convinced us about the goodness of the Firaxis title. The strategic combat system promises variety and creativity, while the more markedly RPG component fishes with both hands in the Marvel imagination for the joy of fans who don’t miss a comic book or movie and would probably do well to keep an eye on this release. ”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available starting in December 2, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. The PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions are still planned but do not currently have a precise release date: it will be announced later.