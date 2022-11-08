In the end in Valencia the only one to smile remains the world champion. And not only for the success on Sunday, but also for the progress of the post-season tests. For a “Pecco” Bagnaia satisfied with the GP23 prototype tested today at the “Ricardo Tormo”, there are a Marc Marquez and a Fabio Quartararo deeply dissatisfied with the Spanish day.

Both have not found any big news compared to the bikes they have left (or hoped to leave) behind them. Just as the eight-time world champion was very hard on his Honda, the Frenchman criticized Yamaha: “We tested the new chassis, the aerodynamics and the new engine. We expected much better and above all we have not seen the results on the engine. I expected better, this engine was more powerful on paper, but it was the same as the one used in the race and we need to understand what happened compared to the last tests“, This is the outburst of the vice world champion to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP. “The new chassis? We did two runs this morning, but I have not seen an improvement and we focused on the standard frame to work on the aerodynamics“.