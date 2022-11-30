Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe interesting turn-based strategy signed Firaxisthe team authoring the famous XCOM, shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer a few days after the game’s debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, set for December 2nd.

As you may remember, we tried Marvel’s Midnight Suns a few days ago and were very impressed with it depth of experiencewhich stands as an evolution with respect to the formula of the aforementioned XCOM and can also count on a very solid technical sector.

The videoof a cinematographic nature, however, focuses on history of the game and especially on its protagonists, given that the Midnight Suns roster sees the presence of decidedly popular heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Scarlet Witch and many others.

Determined to stop Lilith’s advance and save the world from catastrophe, these characters will come together under the leadership of Hunter but will face powerful opponents under the control of the queen of the underworld, such as Venom And Hulkas well as Hydra troops.

Our Marvel’s Midnight Suns review is coming soon.