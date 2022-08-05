There history from Captain Marvel is the protagonist of the last video from Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe long-awaited strategic tie-in developed by Firaxis arriving in October on PC and consoles.

After the gameplay video with Doctor Strange, Marvel’s Midnights Suns continues its roundup, revealing that the origins of Carol Danvers narrated in the films belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are clearly a reinterpretation of the comics, where the character appeared for the first time in 1968.

Carol has taken on a variety of identities over the course of her long career, the longest running of which was that of Miss Marvelwith her iconic black costume, and only since 2012 is she identified as Captain Marvel.

The character will be part of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns roster, where we will find her in a “mystical” version along the lines of what was seen for Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man.