The army spokesman, Avichai Adraee, posted on his Twitter account, videos, documenting the new air raids launched by the army on sites belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza.

Adraee explained that an IDF plane attacked and destroyed a site for launching rockets belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army said, in a statement carried by Reuters news agency, that it would continue the raids on Gaza, adding that special forces and artillery were targeting the movement’s positions in the Strip.

The Israeli army announced, earlier today, the launch of the “Sadiq Dawn” operation, which targets sites Jihad movement In the Gaza Strip, declaring a “special status” for the home front in Israel.

The Palestinian news agency “Wafa” said that Israeli tanks bombed the east of the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to its center, and the “Honey syrup” area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The previous strikes killed 8 people, including a five-year-old girl and Islamic Jihad leader, Taysir al-Jabari, and resulted in dozens of people being wounded.

The army said that Jabari “was keen in recent days to carry out anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.”