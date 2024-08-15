Fighting game fans will be happy to know that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will be available starting November 22, 2025, according to a leak that just emerged from the United Kingdom.

The release date data of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection It was only online for a short time, but long enough for someone on the ResetEra forums to get to work and reveal it, which is how it usually happens.

It’s worth noting that this game’s release window was previously set for 2024, however, nothing had been said about exactly “when” it would be available.

At most, fans of this collection of fighting titles were hoping for a release sometime in 2024. Luckily for them, it’s coming out at a time when many already have money to spend on video game stuff.

Source: Capcom

We also recommend:

What games does Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection include?

Okay, now that you know that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection could be released on November 22, 2024, it might be worth reminding you which games are going to be available in that package.

With any luck, this collection will come with Japanese and English roms of the original arcade versions of each installment, rather than the console versions, all in an effort to deliver the most faithful experience possible to fans.

Here is the list of games:

X-Men Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

Let’s hope it’s true Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will be available in the remainder of 2024 because it is a title that we already want to play, as it will be the easiest way for these games to be enjoyed again and in a much simpler way.

Excited for this announcement? Follow the best news about video games, movies, anime and more on the channel Google News of TierraGamer and join the conversation through our server Discord.