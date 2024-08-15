Rodrigo Aguirre scores alone after Malagón’s clearance and scores Ame’s fourth goal 🦅@ClubAmerica 🆚 @stlCITYsc pic.twitter.com/dRDQo7nTRO — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 14, 2024

Although the Eagles were already 3-2 up, this brilliant play by Aguirre secured América’s place in the tournament by benching former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Diego Martin Rossi Marachlian 🦖

pic.twitter.com/8E9w7WmVhO — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 14, 2024

The former LAFC striker tied the game with a pinpoint finish off the far post before beating Jordi Alba and scoring a well-placed shot that sent Columbus into the quarterfinals.

He loves to score in Leagues Cup 💥 Cristian Olivera with the moves and finish to give us the lead.#LAFCvSJ 1-0 pic.twitter.com/7PJF8t4FjR — LAFC (@LAFC) August 14, 2024

After receiving a headed pass from Ryan Hollingshead, Olivera slips by a would-be San Jose defender before curling a shot into the far corner to open the scoring at BMO Stadium.

Even though Toluca was eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the hands of MLS team Colorado Rapids, they still have this wonderful goal to remember before resuming activity in Liga MX.

Former Monterrey defender Jesus Gallardo sent a low cross into the Colorado box that Paulinho managed to deflect past Zack Steffen with a beautiful back-heeled finish.

Baribo doubled the Union’s lead in the second half with a goal that Roman Celentano was unable to stop. Baribo went on to score twice 20 minutes later in the match to restore Philadelphia’s lead and advance to the quarterfinals.