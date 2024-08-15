The 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16 did not disappoint, with plenty of impressive goals allowing teams to book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
In the final round of matches, MLS giants Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders and LAFC booked a place in the quarter-finals thanks to the brilliant performances of their star players. Diego Rossi scored a brace including the game-winner against Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami, while Jordan Morris and Denis Bouanga also scored twice in their respective knockout matches.
Former Monterrey forward Rodrigo Aguirre scored one of the best goals of the tournament so far against St Louis CITY, displaying great skill and composure in the final moments of Club América’s 4-2 rout of the MLS side.
Here are the best goals from the Leagues Cup round of 16.
It’s not often that a goalkeeper gets an assist. However, Luis Malagón did just that by assisting Aguirre in the final moments against St. Louis.
Although the Eagles were already 3-2 up, this brilliant play by Aguirre secured América’s place in the tournament by benching former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.
Crew forward Diego Rossi was instrumental in the team’s comeback win against Miami at Lower.com Field.
The former LAFC striker tied the game with a pinpoint finish off the far post before beating Jordi Alba and scoring a well-placed shot that sent Columbus into the quarterfinals.
As far as solo goals go, it doesn’t get much better than this goal from LAFC’s Cristian Olivera.
After receiving a headed pass from Ryan Hollingshead, Olivera slips by a would-be San Jose defender before curling a shot into the far corner to open the scoring at BMO Stadium.
Take a bow, Paulinho.
Even though Toluca was eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the hands of MLS team Colorado Rapids, they still have this wonderful goal to remember before resuming activity in Liga MX.
Former Monterrey defender Jesus Gallardo sent a low cross into the Colorado box that Paulinho managed to deflect past Zack Steffen with a beautiful back-heeled finish.
Philadelphia needed a forward to step up following the departure of Julian Carranza, and Tai Baribo did just that against FC Cincinnati.
Baribo doubled the Union’s lead in the second half with a goal that Roman Celentano was unable to stop. Baribo went on to score twice 20 minutes later in the match to restore Philadelphia’s lead and advance to the quarterfinals.
