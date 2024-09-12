Capcom remembers with a launch trailer that his new collection of historical titles, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classicsit’s time available worldwide digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam, with a digital version for Xbox One coming in 2025.
This is a collection of fighting games historical licensed Marvel games, some of which are from the crossover series with Capcom but not only. Many of these titles are hard to find in other forms nowadays, which makes this collection particularly interesting.
However, this is not just a simple re-release: the collection brings the games in question back to the stage with the addition of graphic adaptations and online multiplayer supported by rollback netcode.
The launch trailer and all the details
Inside Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics we find seven games that have made the history of arcade fighting games.
This is the list of games in the collection:
- X-Men: Children of the Atom
- Marvel Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
- Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- The Punisher
A is also plannedphysical edition of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which will be available on Friday, November 22, 2024 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
As previously reported, Microsoft is working with Capcom to bring these titles to Xbox as well, where they will arrive in 2025 through a joint initiative.
Among the characteristics of the collection we find:
- Battle online with ranked, random and custom online matches
- Netcode rollback support
- Global leaderboard of high scores across all seven games
- Training mode included in the entire fighting game collection
- Spectator Mode
- Control changes with Special Moves now available with just one button press
- New difficulty settings
- Extras with musical jukebox, in-game museum, original Marquee Cards from all titles, ability to save the game in single player mode, new display filters to emulate old TV and arcade screens and much more
You can learn more about the collection in our review of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics published yesterday.
