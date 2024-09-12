Capcom remembers with a launch trailer that his new collection of historical titles, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classicsit’s time available worldwide digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam, with a digital version for Xbox One coming in 2025.

This is a collection of fighting games historical licensed Marvel games, some of which are from the crossover series with Capcom but not only. Many of these titles are hard to find in other forms nowadays, which makes this collection particularly interesting.

However, this is not just a simple re-release: the collection brings the games in question back to the stage with the addition of graphic adaptations and online multiplayer supported by rollback netcode.