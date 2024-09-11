Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai is “so sorry” to players who have spent “hundreds or even thousands of hours” in the Nintendo fighting game.

In the latest video of his Creating Games YouTube series, Sakurai discussed the importance of being mindful of the time players give to developers.

“There are plenty of people who have spent hundreds or even thousands of hours in Smash Bros., for example,” Sakurai said. “I’m so sorry!”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gameplay – Overview Trailer Featuring The AnnouncerWatch on YouTube

Of course, his apology is a bit of a joke. But his core point is certainly an important one for developers.

“The time players spend in a game is a cost, so it’s best to be mindful of the time they’re choosing to give you,” Sakurai concludes in the video.

Then again, considering he admits “the time you spend on a game should be a result of how fun that game is”, perhaps he should be honored at the dedication of Smash Bros. players!

Sakurai includes a further apology in the video’s description: “I know my games have taken a lot of precious time from my players…and I’m sorry for that!”

This video is the last in Sakurai’s “Planning & Game Design” category after 30 videos, although he’s made plenty more since starting the channel two years ago.

Be Mindful of the Time Players are Giving You [Planning & Game Design]Watch on YouTube

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, released on Switch in 2018, certainly includes a lot of content, especially when its DLC characters are included.

The game was included on our The Eurogamer 100 list, making the top five of games to play right now.