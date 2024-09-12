Red Bull in trouble

For a Helmut Marko who denies that the current crisis of Red Bull is in any way related to the internal disputes in the garage, there is a Mika Hakkinen who… thinks the exact opposite. According to the Finn, two-time world champion and former star of McLaren, The split is instead one of the main explanations for the sudden collapse in the RB20’s performanceinitially kept afloat also thanks to the driving skills of Max Verstappen

Hakkinen, internal disputes to blame

“Obviously – wrote Hakkinen in his editorial on the site Unibet – everything seemed to be going pretty well at the beginning of the year as they had won some races. But, in my opinion, it was quite obvious that this successful journey could not continue. And this happened for reasons that I would call political, for the conflicts within the team, for the lack of help from the teammate and for the decision of the great designer Adrian Newey to leave. All these things did not help the team to move forward and this also affected Max’s performance.. For me it’s quite obvious and now we see that Red Bull’s updates are not that good compared to other teams’”.

Turning point for Verstappen

According to Hakkinen, therefore, the current season is a turning point. Not only for Red Bull but also for Verstappen’s career: “Max has been incredibly fast for many years in a row and of course before he came to Formula 1. He is an exceptionally talented, hard-working and disciplined driver who has had great success in Formula 1. At the beginning of his journey with Red Bull, his performance and his commitment to winning seemed superior to the others. I felt like he took more risks than his rivals because he wanted to win. This year is a bit of a turning point, although not necessarily related to his performances. The fact is that, to win, you need the team, the car, personal commitment and discipline.. So far, Max has struggled this year”.