In 2023, Marvel Studios brought us the debut in the MCU of one of the most beloved characters by the fandom of the Marvel movies. X-MenHank McCoy, The Beast; who returned in the post-credits scene of The Marvels played again by the actor Kelsey Grammer who we saw in the films of the 2000s.

During an interview with “ComicBook” Kelsey Grammer revealed that he is in negotiations to return to play Beast in the MCU, especially thanks to the good reception this cameo had despite how hated it was. The Marvels.

Kelsey Grammer explained more about his conversations with Marvel Studios saying that “There’s nothing I can talk about, what I do know is that there was a kind of huge outburst when I appeared at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was almost… it wasn’t unexpected. There would be some response, but it was quite overwhelming, so there are some conversations.”

Marvel Studios: What was seen in The Marvels post-credits scene?

The post-credits scene of The Marvels It showed Monica Rambeau waking up in another universe where Beast, played by Kelsey Grammer, and an alternate version of her mother, Monica Rambeau, were working as doctors. This was the first and last time Marvel Studios brought the character into the MCU, but now we know that her return is coming soon.

The Marvels was released in November 2023, the film was a complete critical failure, however, the most notable thing was the terrible reception it received from fans, the vast majority of whom hated the film beyond the post-credits scene where we saw Beast.

Tell us, what do you think of The Beast's epic return? Are you a fan or not so much?