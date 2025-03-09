Every year, between January 1 and April 30, fishing in Norway has as its protagonist one of its best known species, wild cod Skrei. His name means’ nomad ‘and is also called’ cod king ‘or’ miracle of the … Skrei ‘and in Spain there is even talk of the’ Norwegian black leg ‘. It is in these four months when thousands of specimens from the Barents Sea, an Arctic Ocean sector appear in the Norway Sea. The cod makes a 1,000 kilometers trip, swimming against the countercurrent, to spawn in this unique natural enclave. They arrive from icy waters and the journey is hard and dangerous, so the cod develops muscles that translate into a juicy and firm meat. Also much more nutritious since the trip feeds on different species.

It was the Vikings who turned the cod into a quoted and world -known fish. And today is one of the main Norwegian export products. In recent years, Spain has emerged as the main world market for this select fish.

During the 2024 season (from January to April), a total of a total of Norway to Spain 1,617 tons of skreivalued at 9 million euros, compared to the 1,138 tons and 6 million of the previous year. In 2022, for its part, 900 tons were exported worth 4.7 million euros. “In a few years, Spain has established itself as the first world market for our most sibarite fish thanks to its nutritional benefits and extraordinary quality,” says Tore Holvik, director of the Norwegian Sea Products Council (NSC) in Spain. The funds for the promotion of these products come from a part of the taxes paid by fishermen, of which another amount for research is also allocated.

Fishing is a vital part of the history, culture and economy of the Norwegian country. In some communities this activity uses more than 80% of its population. Over the years, the quality of Norwegian cod remains the same but many things have changed from the Vikings. Today fishing boats are modern vessels where technology is very present. The fishermen continue to throw the nets into the sea, but before doing so the computers report to the ship’s captain which is the best area to do so.

Roak K is one of the 10 ships of the Br-Karlsen factory, in Husøy (Senja), his captain, Harald Fredriksen, is a 21-year-old Norwegian young man who is delighted to direct this boat whose value amounts to five million euros. “The different screens are giving us very diverse information and we can see the areas where fish banks are,” says the captain. This 1932 factor, founded by the Karlsen brothers, has 240 employees and in 2016 there was a Clara commitment to modernization Of it, although since 1990 innovation has gained prominence.

With the arrival in port of all fishing, a huge task of preparation of the merchandise begins and it is in the following hours when something very characteristic of this cod is produced: the placement of a quality seal. The fish that meet the stipulated requirements are carefully placed the seal on the back of the cod while those who do not pass such control leave to export them to Portugal. There is a control of each factory but in addition, the purity of this species is scrupulously monitored. Those in charge of this work form the call Skrei patrolwho control that the fish that is packaged and sent from Norway with the Skrei brand retains high rigorous standards in terms of freshness, temperature and optimal state of the product from that it fish until it reaches the consumer.

Norges Rafisklag is the company that deals with the quality inspection of the Skrei, a kind of cooperative. “All the fish that reaches the port must be controlled through the Skrei patrol we guarantee the same quality of cod in Norway as anywhere else in which it is sold,” says Sara Izquierdo, spokesman for the patrol. The team that carries out this work consists of eight people who in 2024 carried out 101 controls both in Norway and in other points of sale, including Spain. In Denmark they also have a Skrei distribution ‘hub to other markets.

“The appearance is important, that it is clean, shiny, its smell, that there is no bleeding, that is well labeled the right temperature,” begins by explaining left. There is a first visual control where it is also important to see where and how the seal has been placed, so that the fish loin does not spoil. The temperature is also measured, which must be between 0 and -2 º throughout the value chain. “When there is something that is not right, a photo is done and the Products Council of the Norway Sea and the producer is notified,” clarifies the spokeswoman. Remember also that it must be labeled with a maximum conservation period of 12 days from the date of packaging. As for the size, a minimum of 2 kilos is established but there are specimens that reach up to 10.

When the rules are not met, there are sanctions. «The first is four days without using the Skrei brand, and must make changes. If a second time occurs, the suspension becomes eight days and if there is a third time they cannot use the brand the rest of the season, ”says the patrol spokeswoman. Of all the controls that are carried out, approximately 5% is ruled out when controlling. However, they make it clear that “the quality of cod is good, it can be marketed, but not with the Skrei label.” Throughout this process, technology also has its role, since the agents use a mobile application where all control scores are introducing.

This same week the Patrol of the Skrei has been in Mercamadrid performing one of its usual controls. “The seal, which gives the Patrol of the Skrei, guarantees wild fishing between January and April of adult specimens (five years), captured in the traditional spawning areas of the Norwegian coast and which are subsequently packaged, stored and processed following the highest quality standards,” said Sara Izquierdo. A trip in a sea of ​​technology to update the legend of a delicacy with legend.

Under the networks of sustainability

Sustainability is another characteristic that defines the fishing of this species. There is a very exhaustive quota system to ensure its future. When the fee is reached (it is currently 175,000 tons), it stops fishing for guarantee the renewal and regeneration of fisheries. “We are seeing the exact amount that can be fish to be sustainable,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Sea Products Council (NSC). In fact, Norway was one of the first countries to develop a concept of sustainability that is currently used as a model worldwide.