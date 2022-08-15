Marvel and Disney want to reach all audiences and have had no better idea than She-Hulk making her big income in Tindera well-known application to meet people.

User DiscussingFilm revealed on Twitter that she hulk now has a profile on the famous social network, which would indicate that Disney+ is seeking to diversify the advertising campaigns for its audiovisual projects.

What is Tinder?

Tinder is a dating app that lets you meet nearby people you find attractive so you can start conversations and, if you want, meet up in person.

How is She-Hulk’s profile on Tinder?

The series’ marketing team Marvel opened a profile for She-Hulk, which shows a photo of the popular character with a description that refers to the premiere of the Disney + series.

She-Hulk made her debut on the Tinder platform. Photo: Twitter

“I know you must be thinking… This can’t be real, and guess what? It is not! But forget your doubts and imagine that you really matched She-Hulk. Excited? Find out what things she really connects with in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, available on Disney+ from August 18 (she really goes on dates) ”, reads the funny description of Jennifer Walters on Tinder.

What happens if I match She-Hulk on Tinder?

If you find She-Hulk’s profile and manage to match her, you will receive a funny message that also invites you to enjoy the series premiere.

“I knew we would match! There is a lot to love in ‘She-Hulk: attorney at law’. Lawyers, Hulks, cameos, dates, cocktails, yoga, magic, fashion…the list goes on. Now stop reading this message and make an appointment to see ‘She-Hulk: attorney at law’, available on Disney + from August 18 ”, Says the striking message of the protagonist of the series.

“She-Hulk” suffers a wave of criticism: CGI, Abomination and yellow Daredevil worry fans

The show will also see the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Tim Roth as Abomination. The news excited fans of the franchise, but the trailers revealed details that left fans unhappy.

The first problem was the CGI used. Many criticized that it was not finished and they hope that for the premiere they can greatly improve the final result. Not for nothing was the protagonist compared to Princess Fiona from the “Shrek” saga.

When will “She-Hulk” come out?

“She-Hulk” premieres on August 17, 2022. The series will introduce a new heroine in the UCM, who could be the successor to Bruce Banner.