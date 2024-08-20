The release date of the video game has also been revealed and it will be available from December 6, 2024 in free to play format.

During Gamescom 2024, Netease revealed new characters from Marvel Rivals the arena shooter game. Let’s talk about Captain America and Bucky.

Marvel Rivals Gamescom 2024 Trailer

The presentation video Marvel Rivals’ release date is described as follows: “The intergalactic empire of Wakanda is in danger! Captain America springs into action against his old rival: the Winter Soldier. Assemble and answer the call, players!”

Captain America he is obviously the protector of the USA and one of the most famous characters in the Marvel world. He fights with his shield and uses the great physical strength he has.

Bucky he is instead the great friend of Captain America, who has however become the Winter Soldier. He has a mechanical arm that allows him to fight in various ways, with great agility.

Tell us, what do you think of the new Marvel Rivals characters?