There was no shortage of surprises during the celebration of Gamescom 2024, and within all the announcements, a preview was finally given Civilization VIIa strategy and management game that is run by Firaxis Games, who are already used to bringing similar experiences. That has excited fans, and as a result a new video was released with some captured gameplay.

You can see it here:

The release date marked for this game is February 11, 2025. The confirmed platforms are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gamescom