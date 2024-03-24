Marvel Rivals it's the new one triple-A multiplayer shooter Of NetEaseas reported by the leaker who recently revealed Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra ahead of the official announcement.

According to this source, the game will be released on PC, console and mobile devices, with an announcement later in the year. However, there are no certainties, at the moment, on the exact nature of this experience or on the development team that was responsible for creating it.

As written at the beginning, the leaker who talked about Marvel Rivals has scored recently some correct previewslike that of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which was announced with a trailer at State of Unreal 2024.