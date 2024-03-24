Amid calls for the militarization of Europe, more and more experts are asking how possible it is under current conditions. Personnel problems in European armies are of particular concern to the West. What are they and can they be resolved in the near future? Izvestia investigated.

A number of high-status Western media outlets published materials on the current state of the European armed forces. And in all of them they came to a disappointing conclusion: in the absence of the United States, they have practically no chance of defeating Russia in a hypothetical conflict. The main difficulty, which does not yet have a solution, is the severe personnel shortage in the armed forces. In some countries they are thinking about improving social conditions for military personnel, in others they are thinking about returning to military service. Of the 32 NATO member states, conscription is legally enshrined in nine: Albania, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Estonia. Moreover, some of them also have separate rules. In Turkey, you can legally pay off the army, and in Denmark, the debt to your homeland is “won” in a lottery.

France

Until recently, the French army was considered the most combat-ready on the European continent, since, with the best technical support and nuclear status of the state among its neighbors, it also had combat experience in African campaigns. At the same time, against the backdrop of recent statements by Emmanuel Macron about plans for modernization, as well as the deployment of French army units on the territory of Ukraine, European media note the difficulties with recruitment that have accumulated over the years. Simply put, the majority of the French do not feel a burning desire to serve in the army, moreover, they quit it.

In early March, French Minister of the Armed Forces (AF) Sebastien Lecornu announced a departmental plan to provide additional social benefits to military personnel, which would stop the ongoing layoffs. “This kind of discussion is now taking place in all capitals, in all democratic countries where there are professional armies without conscription,” Lecornu stated, also mentioning the UK and the USA.

Photo: flickr.com

There are several reasons for this situation. The first is the low attractiveness of the army from an economic point of view. In other words, for potential recruits, service in the French army does not financially cover the costs of the profession. Secondly, there are well-known internal social problems associated with France’s colonial past. Coupled with the already obvious problems in the supply sector, this casts doubt on the possibility of rapid changes in the armed forces of the Fifth Republic, emphasizes Vladimir Vorozhtsov, a member of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

— The level of social security for the military in France is, although higher than that of firefighters and police officers, but not so much as to be attractive. In addition, the ethnic composition of the French is changing. The same people from the Maghreb countries, for example Algerians, have historically had an extremely negative attitude towards the French army. Also, recently, and this has been repeatedly noted at the official level, the French Armed Forces have encountered problems in recruiting, especially in high-tech specialties. In the current conditions of the need to increase numbers, the army needs additional recruitment of volunteers. Whether it will be possible to do this is a big question,” comments Izvestia’s interlocutor.

The third important factor lies in the unpreparedness of French society for large losses, which was especially evident after a series of statements by the country’s president. However, the desire to get a job in the army does not mean the determination to die notes military analyst Boris Dzherelievsky.

— Until recently, the fairly high standard of living in Europe did not create the prerequisites for a large number of recruits to appear. These were mainly representatives of the poor and migrants who tried to socialize in this way. The number was ensured at a sufficient level due to the social benefits provided by the state,” the interlocutor explained.

However, there is a very important nuance, the expert noted: people are ready to serve, but not to fight. According to him, this is the attitude of many military personnel, especially in the so-called old Europe. In some units of the Foreign Legion, even half of the junior officers are missing.

Photo: flickr.com

Experts explain France’s unpreparedness for a major conflict, which Macron is pushing it towards, also by the fact that the development of military thought in the country in recent decades did not imply anything like that. The most recent version of the French White Paper on defense and national security was released in 2013. It identified rapid response, differentiation of forces and communication with partners as priority areas for the development of the defense sector. In other words, it was focused primarily on countering terrorism or participating in short-term limited operations. Thus, the French army is not quite up to the task that its commander-in-chief is trying to accomplish.

Emmanuel Macron's statements are related to his desire to score political points. As for the army, it is conceptually not ready for a large-scale conflict, emphasizes Vladimir Yeranosyan, associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, captain of the first rank of the reserve.

— Firstly, there is internal political resistance. Secondly, against the backdrop of economic difficulties, citizens themselves are not eager to get involved in military campaigns. All French conceptual developments imply participation in limited conflicts, which the Ukrainian crisis, of course, is not. Even from a technical point of view, it is very expensive and is not designed for a long-term conflict with an enemy of equal strength. Simply put, it is more suitable for a small, victorious war with some African regime,” the expert believes.

Photo: flickr.com

In addition, as Yeranosyan notes, Macron is closely connected with the largest arms manufacturers – Matra, Naval Group, Nexter, Airbus Defense Group – and thus facilitates their use of the €33 billion allocated by the government for additional defense spending.

Among other things, the same goal is pursued by the French initiatives to create a European Armed Forces or the initiative of the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, to create a single EU defense fund of €100 billion. Both will provide the French military-industrial complex (MIC) with long-term export orders .

Great Britain

The British army is currently going through difficult times, and, unlike the French, the problem of recruitment has already overtaken it. The kingdom's armed forces currently number about 76 thousand people – the same as during the Napoleonic Wars. As the British media write, to form another fully equipped division of 25 thousand to 30 thousand people in current conditions will take from five to ten years. Military expert Alexey Leonkov calls the difficulties with recruiting the British army chronic.

Photo: flickr.com

“One of the problems was with the defense ministers, who did not understand at all why Great Britain needed these forces, but they made sure that there was toothpaste and a clean towel in every barracks. What did this lead to? Their ground forces are mostly brigade-based, and among them there are many national ones – Scottish, Welsh. Just five years ago, the staffing level in these national brigades was about 30–40%,” the expert said.

However, the French and British armies still have special forces at their disposal, and, as experts point out, these units take an active part in foreign operations. There is no doubt about their level of support and combat readiness.

Germany

Germany faces very similar problems. In December, Berlin provided guarantees according to which it is expected to complete the number of 30 thousand military personnel by 2025. However, in Germany itself these plans are viewed with skepticism. As The Economist writes about this, over three decades, the country's political leadership has brought the Bundeswehr to a state in which it has “completely lost the ability to defend Germany and fulfill its obligations within NATO.”

Photo: Global Look Press/IMAGO/Sylvio Dittrich

It is not surprising that, given the unpopularity of the army in Germany, they again returned to the idea of ​​returning military conscription. According to Der Spiegel, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius ordered the development of an appropriate action plan by April 1. Back in December, in an interview with German media, he called the abolition of universal conscription adopted in 2011 a mistake. In addition, the head of the Ministry of Defense plans to increase the recruitment of women, as well as the enrollment in the reserve of children and grandchildren of migrants, whom until recently they tried not to take into the army.

A conscript army is a very difficult project to implement, says Boris Dzherelievsky.

Photo: Global Look Press/Stefan Sauer

“Under the current leftist agenda, this is extremely difficult and slow. Yes, we see a change in the internal atmosphere in Europe, a kind of “fascisation”, in particular, implying the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology. In order for this trend to develop effectively in terms of the desire to serve, time must pass and the standard of living in society must seriously deteriorate, the expert concluded.